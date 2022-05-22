“Portugal is, across Europe, one of the countries that most feels, and will feel the most, the effects of climate change, extreme phenomena and rising water levels,” said the minister.
Duarte Cordeiro stressed that “the entire coastline will require permanent, vigilant and persistent action to recharge beaches, replace the dune system and maintain coastal defense structures.
The minister recalled that “important investments on the coast” are already planned, with resources for European financing, of 143ME, of which 118ME have already been approved and around 77ME have been executed.
Portugal “will feel” climate change effects most
Send us your comments or opinion on this article.